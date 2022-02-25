Top 5 States With The Best Tax Rates In The US

Article – Hugh Grant

Tax season generally takes place between 1 January and 15 April every year. Individual taxpayers will have to prepare their financial statements and reports for the previous year in order to submit tax returns. Any tax returns that are submitted after the end of tax season– which is usually around mid-April– will be subject to late penalty fees and interest charges.

The IRS has implemented a Free File Program, which, according to the government, “is a public-private partnership between the IRS and many tax preparation and filing software industry leaders who provide their brand-name products for free. It provides two ways for taxpayers to prepare and file their federal income tax online for free.” Since tax season is upon us, let’s take a look at the top five states with the best tax rates in the United States.

Texas

Since an LLC in the state allows entrepreneurs to avoid double taxation, the profits are taxed on the personal tax returns of the member or members— also referred to as pass-through taxation. As a result, Texas is popular amongst business owners since it is one of less than ten states in the U.S that does not impose any personal income tax. The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC) is a great online platform that provides entrepreneurs will various tools to help break down the total LLC cost in Texas.



The majority of the taxes in the state come from sales taxes. Texas also does have any property tax that is collected by the state. However— cities, counties, and school districts do collect a tax, but the revenue produced can only be used for local needs. Texas is widely considered as one of the top tax-friendly states for those that are looking to retire– this is due to the lack of tax pension payouts or income.

Wyoming

The state of Wyoming does not charge any state tax on personal or corporate income, allowing for more disposable income. There is also a 0% tax on the sale of real estate. Wyoming is also noted for not taxing retirement income that may be earned outside of the state. If retirees are residents of Wyoming that take their income, then the original state cannot tax this income either. The state does impose property taxes, but these are relatively low and are based on the value of the property after an assessment.

Alaska

Alaska does not impose statewide income or sales taxes; however, residents are required to file a federal tax return. Residents of Alaska do, however, still pay some local sales taxes as well as property taxes. The state has proven to be one of the United States tax havens, but the people of Alaska do also pay gas taxes as well as “sin” taxes on the purchase of alcohol and cigarettes.

Delaware

The state of Delaware has often been referred to as a “Tax Shelter”- this has led to increasingly high numbers of business owners that are incorporated in the state. The state does not impose any corporate income tax on goods or any services that are provided by Delaware corporations– regardless of where they operate. However, there is a Franchise and LLC Tax that is implemented, and this is based on the income that is earned. Delaware also does not add Value Added Taxes, inventory, or unitary tax.

Florida

As one of the lowest tax burdens states in the country, Florida does not have any state income tax or personal income tax. Corporations that conduct business and earn an income in the state are required to file a corporate income tax return– this is unless they are exempt. Florida does impose a property tax that is based on the market value of the property. Sales and use tax, intangible tax, and corporate income taxes are the major taxes that are collected by the state.

Final Thoughts

In order for the government to provide public services and pay civil servants taxation needs to be imposed, some states however provide more attractive tax benefits than others. As a result, these states have become popular amongst business owners looking to incorporate their companies.

