Initial Tongan Volcano Tsunami Claims Top $5.8 M

Press Release – Insurance Council of New Zealand

The initial estimate of insurance claims within Aotearoa New Zealand arising from the tsunami resulting from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai eruption is 60 claims totalling $5,876,560. Of the 60 claims, 49 relate to marine craft and total $1,947,282. Just …

The initial estimate of insurance claims within Aotearoa New Zealand arising from the tsunami resulting from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai eruption is 60 claims totalling $5,876,560.

Of the 60 claims, 49 relate to marine craft and total $1,947,282. Just four commercial damage claims account for $3,862,640. The claims are focused on the surge wave through Tutukaka marina. This resulted in several vessels being sunk, tens of boats being damaged plus extensive damage to marina infrastructure.

“While Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ) members worked quickly to manage the situation at the marina and settle claims, our thoughts remain with our Pacific neighbours who have seen catastrophic damage which will take much longer to recover from,” said ICNZ Chief Executive, Tim Grafton.

Like many such facilities around the motu, Tutukaka marina had cover for its assets and made having insurance cover a condition of mooring for its users. This proved especially valuable in cases where damage was done by boats that had come loose from their moorings and collided with other vessels or infrastructure.

“I’d like to thank the Northland Regional Council Harbour Master, local marina management, ICNZ’s local representative Glen Hunter Marine and the local boating community for pulling together to put things right,” said Tim.

Category Claims Value Domestic 4 $53,507 Commercial Material Damage 4 $3,862,640 Business Interruption/Loss of Profits 0 $0 Marine (including Land transit) 13 $144,490 Marine – Trailer craft 20 $718,583 Marine – Moored craft 16 $1,084,209 Motor Vehicle 1 $2,921 Crops 0 $0 Other 2 $1,210 Total 60 $5,867,560

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url