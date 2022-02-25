ASB Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase

Press Release – ASB

ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealands announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASBs variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase. ASBs Housing …

ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%.

ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase. ASB’s Housing Variable rate will move from 4.60% to 4.85% while the ORBIT home loan rate will move from 4.70% to 4.95%.

ASB’s low cost Back My Build rate for new home builds, which is linked to the Official Cash Rate, will increase to 2.54%.

The maximum interest rates on ASB’s Savings Plus and Headstart deposit accounts will increase from 0.65% to 0.75%.

New variable rates are effective for all new housing loans (including Back My Build) from 2 March 2022 and 9 March 2022 for existing loans. Savings Plus changes apply from 1 April 2022. All other retail savings rates take effect from 1 March 2022.

ASB Rate Changes:

Savings Band Current Rates New Rates Rate change Savings Plus* No Bonus 0.05% 0.05% 0.00% Partial Bonus 0.10% 0.15% 0.05% Full Bonus 0.65% 0.75% 0.10% Headstart** All Balances 0.65% 0.75% 0.10%

*Effective from 1 April 2022. **Effective from 1 March 2022

Home Loan* Current Rates New Rates Rate Change Back My Build 2.29% 2.54% 0.25% Housing Variable 4.60% 4.85% 0.25% Orbit 4.70% 4.95% 0.25%

*Home loan rates effective from 2 March 2022 for new lending and 9 March 2022 for existing customers

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url