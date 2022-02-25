ASB Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
Press Release – ASB
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealands announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASBs variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase. ASBs Housing …
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%.
ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase. ASB’s Housing Variable rate will move from 4.60% to 4.85% while the ORBIT home loan rate will move from 4.70% to 4.95%.
ASB’s low cost Back My Build rate for new home builds, which is linked to the Official Cash Rate, will increase to 2.54%.
The maximum interest rates on ASB’s Savings Plus and Headstart deposit accounts will increase from 0.65% to 0.75%.
New variable rates are effective for all new housing loans (including Back My Build) from 2 March 2022 and 9 March 2022 for existing loans. Savings Plus changes apply from 1 April 2022. All other retail savings rates take effect from 1 March 2022.
ASB Rate Changes:
|Savings
|Band
|Current Rates
|New Rates
|Rate change
|Savings Plus*
|No Bonus
|0.05%
|0.05%
|0.00%
|Partial Bonus
|0.10%
|0.15%
|0.05%
|Full Bonus
|0.65%
|0.75%
|0.10%
|Headstart**
|All Balances
|0.65%
|0.75%
|0.10%
*Effective from 1 April 2022. **Effective from 1 March 2022
|Home Loan*
|Current Rates
|New Rates
|Rate Change
|Back My Build
|2.29%
|2.54%
|0.25%
|Housing Variable
|4.60%
|4.85%
|0.25%
|Orbit
|4.70%
|4.95%
|0.25%
*Home loan rates effective from 2 March 2022 for new lending and 9 March 2022 for existing customers
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url