All Blacks Experience An Award-winner

The intelligent and inspirational vision behind All Blacks Experience has been recognised as the best of the best.

Ngāi Tahu Tourism and New Zealand Rugby’s SkyCity-based attraction along with its creative partners Satellite Media, WORKSHOP E and EQ Made have been named as winners in the Digital – Interactives and Exhibition section of the Best Design Awards.

The highly respected awards have been running since the 1970s and are an annual showcase of excellence in graphic, spatial, product, digital and motion design.

The judges applauded All Blacks Experience’s integrated story-telling as a smart way to engage all generations and bring the family together in a fun and memorable way.

All Blacks Experience General Manager Phil McGowan says the innovation and technical creativity behind All Blacks Experience is something that needs to be experienced first-hand.

“I love watching our visitors take the inspirational journey behind the scenes of our rugby teams. To hear from the players themselves and watch what it takes to go from grassroot beginnings to professional glory is incredible and we love showcasing this on every tour.”

New Zealand Rugby’s representative on All Blacks Experience’s Board Nicki Nicol says, “this is fabulous recognition for the development and design of the environment that’s been created within All Blacks Experience and is a reflection of the way the awesome team of people involved have weaved and brought together rugby’s inspiring stories.”

All Blacks Experience is a tour like no other with five interactive zones that let visitors get hands on, put their physical and mental skills to the test and see if they have what it takes to pull on a black jersey.

For more information on All Blacks Experience: https://www.experienceallblacks.com/

