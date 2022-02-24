Teletrac Navman Launches AI-powered Smart Dashcam

Press Release – Teletrac Navman

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, 24 February 2022: Teletrac Navman is launching Smart Dashcam, a revolutionary solution that uses powerful technology paired with AI-enabled features within a forward and driver-facing dashcam. The Smart Dashcam uses the power of edge computing technology to capture and analyse footage in real-time, identifying external and in-vehicle events to alert drivers of risky and dangerous situations. By capturing and analysing 100 per cent of drive time, managers are equipped with a comprehensive picture of safety and driver behaviour, helping to promote a safer driving culture in transport organisations that ultimately delivers better safety outcomes for everyone.

Artificial Intelligence combined with telematics data and advanced onboard sensors mean that the Smart Dashcam can detect and determine when and how driving events are occurring in real time. Driving alerts are then combined with telematics data to keep drivers and back-office staff on top of what matters most.

The Smart Dashcam features built-in scorecard and driver coaching features. Analytics paired with captured footage and driver scores helps promote healthy competition between drivers, provides structure for rewards, and a method for managing on-road behaviour while giving greater opportunity for continual development. Drivers get automatic notifications of events as they occur, providing real-time visibility into risky behaviour and continual performance coaching opportunities to help businesses successfully manage risk.

With footage and accompanying information from the vehicle available to the back office at any time, the Smart Dashcam provides operators with the ability to request footage, ensure the safety of drivers on the road and protect the business against fraudulent incident claims, while collecting detailed analytics and scorecard information.

Designed specifically for businesses that operate fleets of vehicles from light-commercial through to trucks, the Smart Dashcam complements and enhances the capabilities of Teletrac Navman’s fleet management and regulatory compliance solutions by providing fleet managers, safety managers and vehicle owners with critical insights into safety, behaviour, and efficiencies.

“We know that safety starts with visibility, and our AI-powered Smart Dashcams solution provides customers with first-hand view into the safety of drivers in their vehicles, helping everyone in the business to ensure safety, improve overall efficiency, incident protection against fraudulent claims, and reduce the risky driving behaviours that can lead to collisions,” said Andrew Rossington, Chief Product Officer, Teletrac Navman.

Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport data from 2020 shows there were 55 fatal crashes and 130 serious injury crashes involving trucks on New Zealand roads that year. A total of 61 people died and 166 were seriously injured as a result of these crashes. To help businesses avoid becoming part of these numbers, the Smart Dashcam improves driver performance by measuring events that occur on the road against key safety and performance metrics as they occur – such as rolling through stop signs, close driving and other drivers changing lanes nearby. Combined with managed change through the entire business, this helps to create a culture of safety and development by individually coaching drivers through identified areas of concern and creating opportunities to improve.

The Smart Dashcam joins Teletrac Navman’s growing safety and performance solutions, including the recently announced VT102 AI-enabled device, enhancements to the Driver Scorecard feature and NZTA-approved electronic driver logbook (EDL), assisting drivers in the management of their work time and rest compliance reporting.

For more information about Teletrac Navman’s AI Smart Dashcam, please visit: https://www.teletracnavman.co.nz/solutions/solutions-by-role/fleet-manager/intelligent-multi-camera-solutions.

Availability

The Smart Dashcam is available from 28 February 2022.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialised solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 550,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Garden Grove, CA, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit teletracnavman.co.nz

