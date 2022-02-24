Business Scoop
Statement Published: No Financial Interests In Hood Aerodrome Decision

February 24, 2022PressRelease

Press Release – Office of the Auditor-General

A member of the public raised concerns with us that Mayor Lyn Patterson and Councillor Tina Nixon of Masterton District Council each had a financial interest in a decision to adopt a plan for Hood Aerodrome and should not have participated in the discussions …A member of the public raised concerns with us that Mayor Lyn Patterson and Councillor Tina Nixon of Masterton District Council each had a financial interest in a decision to adopt a plan for Hood Aerodrome and should not have participated in the discussions and voting.

We were asked to look into this. After considering the information we needed, we do not consider they had a financial interest. We’ve published a statement on our website about our decision: https://oag.parliament.nz/2022/hood-aerodrome

