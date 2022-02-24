Business Scoop
Spirits Up, Beer And Wine Down

February 24, 2022PressRelease

Spirits available for consumption rose to 100 million litres and 20 percent of total alcohol available for consumption in 2021, Stats NZ said today.

“The total volume of spirits available for consumption rose 11.6 percent in 2021, making it the seventh annual rise in a row,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

The volume of spirit-based drinks, such as ready-to-drink or RTD beverages, rose 13.6 percent to a total of 84 million litres. This followed a 5.4 percent increase in 2020, and a 5.8 percent increase in 2019.

