Overall Household Incomes Increase 4.5 Percent, Supported By The Government Response To COVID-19

In the year to June 2021, average disposable household income increased 4.5 percent. This was supported by a number of government policies, including those in response to COVID-19, as well as a strong labour market, Stats NZ said today.

Increases to the main benefit rates and the doubling of the winter energy payment as a response to COVID-19, along with increases in rates from the indexation of benefits to average wages, saw average household income from government benefits increase 26.2 percent over the year.

The rates for New Zealand Superannuation and Veteran’s pension also increased over the year, as part of the general adjustment that happens each year, leading to an increase in average household income of 8.7 percent for these sources.

