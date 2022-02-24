Growing Pacific Supplier Diversity In Aotearoa New Zealand

Press Release – Pacific Business Trust

Today, New Zealand’s Pacific economic development agency Pacific Business Trust (PBT) and Aotearoa’s supplier diversity intermediary Amotai have formalised their working relationship by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

PBT and Amotai working closely together will further support Pasifika-owned businesses throughout Aotearoa New Zealand into business opportunities. The two agencies will collaborate on an initiative to grow and strengthen the Pasifika economy by enhancing their procurement readiness, connecting them with big buyer supplier chains wanting to purchase goods, services and works, known as supplier diversity development.

“For the Pacific Business Trust to partner with Amotai, who are both working in the procurement space, working and advocating so hard to build awareness with the regulators and decision makers about the benefits of working with Pasifika businesses, this is huge. We look forward to working closely with Amotai,” says Pelenato Sakalia, PBT’s Chief Executive.

Amotai Manukura Ariana Paul adds “We really appreciate the work that PBT is doing to uplift Pasifika whanau and their businesses. The wonderful part of our partnership with PBT, is that we can bring our individual strengths together, both from a supply and a demand perspective, to form a very strong proposition. It’s an honour to be a part of this kaupapa, I love what Pacific Business Trust is doing – Maori and Pasifika working together, hand in hand and really strengthening the economy, here in Tāmaki Makaurau, and throughout Aotearoa.

Central and Local Government, alongside the private sector, are increasingly seeking to achieve broader outcomes through their social procurement activities, strengthening economic, environmental, cultural and social outcomes for Aotearoa New Zealand.

