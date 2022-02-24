Award-winning Design And Build Company Celebrates 30 Years In Business

Press Release – Design Builders

What began as A&B Bell Partnership in 1992 has turned into an award-winning business, Design Builders, now celebrating 30 years of designing and building unique homes. Andy and Brenda Bells once-fledgling company has come a long way since …

What began as A&B Bell Partnership in 1992 has turned into an award-winning business, Design Builders, now celebrating 30 years of designing and building unique homes.

Andy and Brenda Bell’s once-fledgling company has come a long way since its inception in 1992. What began as a business involving two people handling everything from client meetings to property briefs and open homes has become a highly-regarded design and build company with regional offices across the North Island, including a more recent step into the South Island with the opening of a Canturbury regional office.

Part of their success can be attributed to the philosophy they have had since day one: ‘a home built around you’. The Design Builders team design and create unique homes to suit the specific needs of New Zealanders, and they only rely on the best partners and experienced professionals to make it happen.

According to Design Builders (NZ) CEO Andrew Price, the guiding principle has been the same from the very beginning, and this has allowed them to delight many hundreds of clients while collecting over 100 awards along the way.

“The 30th anniversary of Design Builders is a time to look back and celebrate how far we’ve come. It’s also a time to look forward to everything that lies ahead,” he says.

Over the next few months, Design Builders will be shining the spotlight on the company’s success stories, the people who have made the dream possible, and the places involved in their 30-year journey.

“We can’t wait to show you just how far we’ve come in three decades.”

About Design Builders

Design Builders is a multi-award-winning company with over three decades of expertise in the designing and building of homes in New Zealand. The experienced team prides itself on designing and building homes as unique as their owners. From the initial sketch to the handing over of the keys, you can rely on Design Builders to offer the complete package to the highest of standards.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url