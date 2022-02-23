Vertex Pharmaceutical RE PTAC Minutes

Press Release – Vertex

Vertex is disappointed that after Pharmac’s Respiratory Sub-Committee described Trikafta (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) as a “paradigm shifting” treatment and recommended it as a high priority for funding, the Pharmacology and Therapeutics Advisory Committee (PTAC) has recommended Trikafta be listed with a medium priority and only for patients aged 12 years and older who have at least one F508del mutation in the CF transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

We are pleased that PTAC has sought feedback from the Respiratory Sub-Committee on areas of interest, and hope that they will be able to provide answers which reflect the experience of clinicians and patients who have received treatment with the medicine.

Trikafta has been available internationally for over two years. More than 25 countries, including countries with similar health funding systems to New Zealand, such as Canada, the UK, France, Germany, and the Netherlands, have recognised the clinical effect and value Trikafta brings and funded the therapy for all eligible patients.

Vertex is committed to ensuring all eligible New Zealanders with CF have sustainable access to Trikafta as soon as possible. We will continue to work collaboratively and flexibly with Pharmac and look forward to continued dialogue and the next steps in the process. Pharmac has committed to a meeting after they provide the Therapeutic Assessment Report to Vertex, at which we will discuss next steps and the way forward. We stand ready to negotiate and explore creative and innovative funding solutions.

