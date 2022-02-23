Supporting Climate Goals, Electricity Networks Poised To Help Modernise Rules Supporting Low-carbon Future

Press Release – Electricity Networks Association

Improving the Commerce Commission’s rule book for electricity lines company will support consumers switching from carbon-producing fossil fuels to renewable electricity, the Electricity Networks Association (ENA) says.

The Commerce Commission said today it had formally started its once-in-seven-year review of its ‘input methodologies’ for electricity distribution businesses (EDBs). The review is expected to be complete by December 2023.

Input methodologies are rules, requirements and processes for regulated monopolies and are fundamental ingredients in how prices are set for electricity lines.

Chief executive of the ENA, Graeme Peters, said the review comes at a pivotal time as New Zealand seeks to reduce its carbon emission, instead turning to electricity for its energy needs.

“Lines companies have a critical role in delivering the electricity that will support decarbonisation, and they therefore need a supportive regulatory regime that enables rapid increases in electricity use in the medium to long term,” he said.

The input methodologies are at the core of the regulatory regime for electricity distribution businesses – covering how assets are valued, depreciated and revalued, allowable profit levels, tax treatments, and how costs should be allocated where EDBs are involved in other industries.

Importantly, the input methodologies define how the level of service delivered to customers is measured and rewarded. EDBs are keen to ensure that measures of customer service in input methodologies are what customer value most.

As the IM review begins, ENA anticipates key areas of reform include:

improved investment mechanisms to fund decarbonisation – these include overhauling inadequate innovation allowances and the ill-suited treatment of customer-driven spending on new connections and line upgrades.

more flexible regulatory settings that support technology and customer-driven transformation of networks.

increased recognition of the importance of data, digitalisation and cyber-resilience to support decarbonisation and reliability.

ENA and its 27 members have been preparing a pro-active response to the input methodology review.

Working groups and forums have been busy examining how to improve the measurement and reporting of customer service outcomes and other quality of service measures.

ENA members are looking forward to engaging with the Commission through the input methodology review process to deliver the best possible outcome for New Zealand consumers and the environment.

