Nozomi Networks Featured On CRN’s 2022 Security 100

Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has added Nozomi Networks to its annual Security 100 list. Security 100 list honourees bring a combination of channel focus and trailblazing, innovative technology to solution providers.

“It’s an honour not only to be recognised as a top security vendor—but for the value we bring to the reseller channel,” said Stephen Driggers, Chief Revenue Officer at Nozomi Networks. “As IT and OT worlds converge and threat actors take aim at business operations, effective OT and IoT cybersecurity solutions have never been more important. The work we are doing with our global network of ADVantage partners is helping secure the critical infrastructure that we all rely upon.”

Recipients chosen for this year’s Security 100 list have been specifically selected by CRN editors for their outstanding channel-focused security offerings across five categories: Identity Management and Data Protection; Endpoint and Managed Security; Network Security; Web, Email and Application Security; and Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence. The list serves as CRN’s comprehensive guide for solution providers, helping them to identify the top security vendors to team with as they build innovative solutions for their customers.

“Security still remains the most critical factor in business today,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “This year’s Security 100 list acknowledges industry-leading companies that deliver pioneering security offerings to the IT channel that can withstand a wide range of threats. These companies are laying the groundwork for the most advanced cybersecurity solutions.”

Earlier this month CRN named Ivan Foreman, Nozomi Networks Senior Director of Global Channel Sales, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.

Coverage of the2022CRNSecurity 100list and CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs appear in the February issue ofCRNMagazine and online atwww.crn.com/security100 and www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

