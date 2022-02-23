Accessible Parking At Auckland Hospital – Finally A Priority

Press Release – Human Rights Commission

As a result of bringing a case under the Human Rights Act 1993, New Zealand paralympian Lee Warn has reached a settlement with the Auckland District Health Board for the proper operation of disabled parking at Auckland City Hospital. Mr Warn, who first …

As a result of bringing a case under the Human Rights Act 1993, New Zealand paralympian Lee Warn has reached a settlement with the Auckland District Health Board for the proper operation of disabled parking at Auckland City Hospital.

Mr Warn, who first made his complaint in 2014 says:

“The availability of accessible carparks for permit-holders needs to be a priority, especially at our hospitals. Simply labelling carparks for disabled access is not enough – permit requirements need to be enforced. I am hopeful that this is a step in the right direction for the DHB and for accessibility in New Zealand.”

In accordance with the settlement agreement, the DHB has implemented a programme for monitoring, reporting and enforcing breaches of the permit requirements to use priority parking at Auckland City Hospital.

The agreement requires the DHB to:

ensure that parking officers monitored the use of the parks for a minimum of 40 hours a week;

establish a process for the public and staff to report breaches to dedicated cashiers; and

enforce breaches when they occur, through the use of warnings and, if necessary, towing.

The DHB has been in breach of the settlement agreement since the start of 2021 but recent progress indicates a fresh committment to ensuring access for disabled persons visiting the hospital.

The Director for Human Rights Proceedings, Michael Timmins, also says:

“This settlement is an important recognition that members of the New Zealand disabled community have a right to access services. It is required by the law. Access to healthcare is critically important to the disabled community and it’s fundamental that this is recognised.”

The DHB will be required to report on its compliance with the programme after 3 months.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url