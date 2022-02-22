Business Scoop
Network

Warning For Auckland Motorists Following Congestion Near Covid Testing Centres

February 22, 2022PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are advising the public that there is significant traffic congestion  near covid testing sites across Tamaki Makaurau. Congestion is particularly bad at: Takanini Community Testing Centre at 8 Great South Road, Takanini. The Whanau …
Police are advising the public that there is significant traffic congestion 
near covid testing sites across Tamaki Makaurau.

Congestion is particularly bad at:

• Takanini Community Testing Centre at 8 Great South Road, Takanini.
• The Whanau Ora Community Clinic, 25 Druces Rd, Wiri.
• Northcote Community Testing Centre, 16-18 College Rd, Northcote.

Motorists are advised to try and avoid these areas as large queues of 
vehicles at these testing sites are causing significant traffic disruption.

As a result Police are working with the Northern Region Health Coordination 
Centre (NRHCC) and traffic management plans are being put into place to ease 
this disruption.

Police also ask people to consider visiting an alternate testing centre.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro