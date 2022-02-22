Business Scoop
Network

New Environmental-economic Accounts Data Released

February 22, 2022PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Four environmental-economic accounts that contain monetary information about various environmental transactions have been updated and released, Stats NZ said today. The environmental-economic accounts updated with data up to year ended March 2020 are: …

Four environmental-economic accounts that contain monetary information about various environmental transactions have been updated and released, Stats NZ said today.

The environmental-economic accounts updated with data up to year ended March 2020 are:

  • Environmental tax account: 1999–2020
  • Environmental protection expenditure account: 2009–2020
  • Renewable energy stock account: 2007–2020
  • Marine economy: 2007–2020.

Environmental-economic accounts show how the environment and the economy interact, how our natural resources contribute to our national wealth, as well as how we respond to environmental issues.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro