New Environmental-economic Accounts Data Released
Press Release – Statistics New Zealand
Four environmental-economic accounts that contain monetary information about various environmental transactions have been updated and released, Stats NZ said today.
The environmental-economic accounts updated with data up to year ended March 2020 are:
- Environmental tax account: 1999–2020
- Environmental protection expenditure account: 2009–2020
- Renewable energy stock account: 2007–2020
- Marine economy: 2007–2020.
Environmental-economic accounts show how the environment and the economy interact, how our natural resources contribute to our national wealth, as well as how we respond to environmental issues.
Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:
- New environmental-economic accounts data released
- Environmental-economic accounts: Data to 2020
- CSV files for download
