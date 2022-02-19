Infant Formulae Recall In US

Press Release – Ministry of Primary Industries

Abbott Laboratories NZ Limited is recalling specific brands and batches of infant formula product for special dietary use imported from the United States because of possible Cronobacter and Salmonella contamination.

The affected product is subject to recall in the United States following four illnesses reported to be linked to the formula.

NZFS has worked with New Zealand infant formulae importers and there is no evidence the affected product has reached consumers here, says deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle.

“While there is no product on shelves to recall in New Zealand, it is possible that a small amount of product could have been purchased by individuals online.

“For that reason, and as a precaution, we would like to bring people’s attention to the recall underway in the United States.

“If you have bought any of the affected product online, please do not consume it.

The affected product is:

Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and

the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

Cronobacter and salmonella poisoning can be serious in infants. If your baby has had any of the affected product, please contact your health professional for advice.

Recall information is available on the NZFS website and will be updated as information is made available. Consumers are reminded to check codes on product to ensure it is not included in the recall.

