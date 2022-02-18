New Year Welcomes New Job Ad Record: SEEK NZ’s January 2022 Employment Report

Press Release – SEEK New Zealand

STATE OF THE NATION

A record number of job ads were posted to seek.co.nz in January.

SEEK job ads increased 9% month-on-month (m/m), which was 42% higher year-on-year (y/y) and 36% more than January 2019.

Applications per job ad rose slightly by 0.4%.

Information & Communications Technologies and Trades & Services roles were responsible for most of the new job ads on site, growing by 9% and 10% respectively m/m.

STATE OF THE REGIONS

Auckland experienced the largest growth in job ads with 10% m/m, followed by Canterbury (+13%), Northland (+11%), Waikato (+8%), and Wellington (+4%).

All regions recorded an increase y/y except for Gisborne which declined 7%.

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “Job ads have grown month-on-month since September last year, this month recording the most ads on site in SEEK’s history.”

“Businesses returned quickly to the search for talent in the new year and by the second week of January ads were tracking 48% ahead year-on-year.

“Hirers are looking for talent, and it’s a trend that we can expect to continue, but for now candidates are not applying in the volumes of old. The low unemployment rate which was announced earlier this month also points to a shrinking pool of candidates actively looking for jobs.”

Applications per job ad rose only nominally by 0.4%, however candidate visitation to seek.co.nz remained strong.

More information is available in the attached report.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2202/SEEK_NZ_Employment_Report_January_2022.pdf

