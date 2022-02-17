Chapman Tripp Congratulates Auckland City Mission On The Opening Of HomeGround

Press Release – Chapman Tripp

Chapman Tripp is proud to have been able to provide legal support to Auckland City Mission on its flagship HomeGround facility.

Auckland City Mission’s HomeGround is a game-changing supportive housing and social services facility and Chapman Tripp’s largest ever pro bono project.

A purpose-built, safe space to stand against homelessness, hunger and poor health, HomeGround will provide 80 permanent apartments including 24/7 wraparound support for people experiencing homelessness, and a range of services that will cater to the wider community.

The firm’s lead relationship partner Graeme Olding, says, “We are proud to have walked the journey with the Mission on this incredible project over the last five years, providing comprehensive legal support from across all of our practice areas. This has been a significant and fulfilling piece of work for a worthy cause that has drawn on the breadth of experience across our firm.”

Auckland City Missioner – Manutaki – Helen Robinson says, “At the Mission, we are so grateful to have a long-standing partnership with Chapman Tripp. They go above and beyond on a daily basis, and nowhere is that more evident than in the countless hours they dedicated to supporting us on all of the intricate legal details of HomeGround.”

Providing pro bono legal services to the Auckland City Mission for its HomeGround project aligns with Chapman Tripp’s commitment to playing an active role within the communities in which it works, through provision of funding, legal skills and time.

“Chapman Tripp congratulates the Mission on this outstanding milestone and we are very pleased to continue providing ongoing support for Auckland City Mission’s legal needs through our community partnership,” concluded Olding.

