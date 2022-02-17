Another Tax On Hard Working Kiwis

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

Another tax is being imposed on hardworking Kiwis with the passage of the Land Transport (Clean Vehicles) Amendment Bill, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“At a time when New Zealanders are facing a cost of living crisis with petrol prices reaching $3 a litre and increases in the fuel excise, adding to the burden with a new transport tax is not the answer.

“This Bill means that hardworking farmers and tradies will face a tax when buying a new ute.

“The Labour Government voted against a tax exemption for utes, even though there won’t be an electric alternative in the New Zealand market until at least 2025. This will have a significant impact on farmers and tradies.

“The people who could already afford to purchase an EV will now get a subsidy paid for by those who have little to no choice as to what vehicle they can drive, given the lack of options.

“On top of that, the Motor Industry Association estimates that the Government’s car policies in the Bill will push up the cost of cars by 15 to 20 per cent.

“This Government promised they would not impose any new taxes and Kiwis simply cannot afford Labour’s expensive policies at a time of rapid inflation.”

