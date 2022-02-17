10,000 Health Workers Vote To Strike

Press Release – PSA

10,000 allied, public health, scientific and technical professionals who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to strike.

After 15 months of fruitless negotiations all the while doing essential work during the pandemic, this group of workers have had enough of being disrespected by their employers.

PSA organiser Will Matthews says, “The depth of feeling from our members, and the support for industrial action nationwide is unprecedented.

Our members care deeply about providing high quality care to their patients and keeping New Zealand safe. However, they have had enough. We are now in a position where strike action is our only remaining option to get the DHBs and the Government to listen, and to come to the table with an offer that ensures fair pay and treatment for our members.

There are over 70 groups of workers who will take strike action: from laboratory workers – who are responsible for the swift testing and return of Covid-19 tests and Covid-19 contact tracers to sterile supplies technicians who clean and sterilise all surgical equipment prior to procedures – New Zealand needs each and every one of these professionals. And yet many of them don’t even earn a living wage.”

PSA member, Leighton says, “Many of us are burnt out and some cannot even get leave to take a break. We are understaffed and over worked, and we have problems retaining staff. The final nail in the coffin is the message we have been sent that we are not as important or as valuable as the other professions in the health system.

His colleague Nichola agrees, “Our mental health workforce was stretched and tired before this pandemic reared its head, but now we are close to burn out. As caseloads rise, so do vacancies. The pressure is on.

We feel disappointed and frustrated by the offer. We are being left behind while other health professions progress. We now have teammates working alongside one another earning significantly different amounts. We want fair pay, but the DHB offer doesn’t reflect fair pay.

Delegate Dianna says, of the DHB offer, “The new offer is insulting. It felt like the DHBs only came to mediation because they had to but had nothing to offer in the hope of any resolution.

It’s awful to realise that we need to strike in order to be heard! No one across the table appears to be listening to how bad it currently is.”

The PSA has launched a petition calling on the Government to come to this group of workers with a decent offer that addresses pay, progression, retention and skill mix. You can sign the petition here: campaigns.psa.org.nz/we_are_allied

Note:

Two 24 hour strikes are planned for 4 and 18 March 2022.

We are seeking resolution on the following issues:

1. Low wages & wage progression: Although most are qualified health professionals, large groups of PSA Allied members do not currently earn a living wage and also have limited opportunities for pay progression. The DHBs have proposed to change all starting rates to the living wage but have not agreed to implement solutions to allow fair wage progression – despite offering provisions that enable this to low paid workers in other health professions.

2. Equal treatment to other health professions: Allied incomes have traditionally been linked to nurse salaries. However, the upcoming settlement of Nursing Pay Equity claims will result in a large disparity between the Allied and Nursing disciplines. In addition, the Government has agreed to other Pay Equity provisions to Nurses but will not offer similar conditions to Allied workers. The DHBs have failed to recognise this disparity and the pay offer as it stands will see Allied workers falling up to tens of thousands of dollars behind their colleagues while they wait for Pay Equity.

3. Enabling Pay Equity: The Crown is currently not supporting the PSA Allied Pay Equity claims with the resources to enable a swift resolution. Adequate resourcing and prioritisation would significantly reduce the time that members need to wait to reach parity with their colleagues.

4. Safe staffing/recruitment and retention: Allied members are facing critical workforce shortages, with some departments reporting vacancies of up to 66%. DHBs must be supported with enough experienced staff to resolve shortfalls and meet demand.

