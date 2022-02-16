Labour Productivity Rises 0.5 Percent

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Labour productivity rose 0.5 percent in the year ended March 2021, Stats NZ said today.

“The rise in labour productivity reflects labour inputs declining by more than the fall in output over the March 2021 year,” national accounts industry and production senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake said.

Labour productivity measures the quantity of goods and services (output) produced per hour of labour.

Rises were also seen in multifactor productivity, which rose 0.7 percent, and capital productivity, which rose 1.0 percent.

