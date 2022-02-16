Katana Managed DMARC Service Released To CAUDIT

Press Release – Katana Technologies Limited

Katana Technologies is proud to announce its fixed cost end-to-end managed DMARC implementation service has been released to The Council of Australasian University Directors of Information Technology (CAUDIT) and affiliated organizations.

Katana is also now releasing this service at the same commercial level and benefits to the wider educational and crown research market.

Unlike other DMARC services, the Katana DMARC service is all-inclusive and is more than just reporting, it is a programmatic approach to take your organisation from its current state to enforcement across all of your domains.

There is no limit to the volume of emails, the number of staff or students, and covers up to fifty top-level and sub-domains “out of the box”.

That’s great, but what is DMARC?

DMARC, Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance is the technical standard that ensures protection for email communication from online threats by the efficient control and authentication of the email traffic on your domain.

It is designed to give email domain owners the ability to protect their domain from unauthorized use, commonly known as email spoofing. The purpose and primary outcome of implementing DMARC is to protect a domain from being used in business email compromise attacks, phishing emails, email scams, and other cyber threat activities.

Katana has a very programmatic step-by-step approach to ensure zero loss of business-critical email communications. In fact, the only emails that will be blocked will be those being sent by people impersonating your domain to be used in scams.

How is the Katana DMARC solution different?

The DMARC managed service from Katana Technologies is a completely standalone platform that is not tied to any one mail platform or gateway.

It is an independent system that can oversee any mail gateway, mailing platform, or system that sends emails, regardless of vendor or location, be it on-premise or SaaS cloud.

This also means that unlike DMARC features on mail gateways of mail services, it is not in line with the transmissions of your organisational emails, so at no time do we see the original email, its body, its contents, or attachments.

Your organisations personal information, intellectual property, financial information, and so on, are never seen by Katana.

The fixed fee DMARC implementation by Katana Technologies from current state to full enforcement includes:

Sender Policy Framework (SPF) alignment

Unlimited SPF lookups with FREE SPF Server implementation

DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) implementation

MTA-STS implementation

SMTP TLS Report (TLS-RPT) implementation

Brand Indicators for Message Identification (B.I.M.I) implementation

Ongoing monitoring, alerting, and reporting

All associated change control

At most, we see what is known as an “Aggregate Report”, which is essentially a summary count from the receiving organisation, such as Google Mail, Microsoft Office 365, or mass-mailers such as MailChimp and Sendgrid.

Where an email does not align, a “forensic header” is sent, which we use to determine what part of your system needs to be adjusted. The more emails that align, the less we see.

The Katana DMARC service includes supplying all change control documentation for your internal or external IT providers so they have exactly what they need to make the appropriate changes to correctly align your DMARC configuration to progress to full enforcement.

We don’t just consult, we do.

SPF Server Implementation

Where needed, to remove the SPF ten entries and character limitation, the SPF server is configured for use. The SPF server is included for free within the Katana DMARC solution.

SPF has an inherent limitation of ten SPF “lookups”, within a text file of up to 255 characters.

This limitation causes issues with email delivery, including complete failures of mailing lists, and is cumbersome to manage the manual workaround of “nested” SPF files.

The included at no costs SPF Server removes that limitation with a single solution that dynamically manages all your SPF lookups.

BIMI Implementation for greater Brand Recognition

With quarantine level DMARC in effect, the organization may which to implement BIMI or “Brand Indicators for Message Identification”

Linking your brand’s logo to an email is challenging, and there are hundreds of thousands of brand and logo combinations. Without a standardized means of discovering and publishing each brand’s preferred logo, each mailbox provider or email interface (MUA) interested in displaying logos is required to create a unique system for logo management and display. This results in complex, hard to maintain, proprietary systems that frequently leave brands frustrated with the logos associated with their emails. BIMI helps standardize logo display for participating organizations.

