FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Wins BLI Winter 2022 A4 Pick Awards From Keypoint Intelligence

Apeos and ApeosPrint C325 series printers win with compact design delivering high print performance and reliability for small workgroups <img src=”https://img.scoop.co.nz/stories/images/2202/2f9147b0306983c6382e.jpeg” width=”720″ height=”319″> FUJIFILM Business Innovation …Apeos and ApeosPrint C325 series printers win with compact design delivering high print performance and reliability for small workgroups

FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. was awarded the Buyers Lab (BLI) Winter 2022 A4 Pick Awards from Keypoint Intelligence for Outstanding Colour Multifunction Printer (MFP)/Printer for Small Workgroups with the Apeos C325 series and ApeosPrint C325 dw.

As the leading independent global document imaging product test laboratory, Keypoint Intelligence conducts tests on hundreds of new machines in various categories each year. The Apeos C325 series and ApeosPrint C325 dw MFP/printer emerged as winners for their impressive image print quality and steadfast functions which positioned to be the leading solution for small workgroups.

According to Keypoint Intelligence, the Apeos C325 series has proven to be a reliable multifunction printer with robust printing capability. During the 62,000-impression durability test, there were no misfeeds and no service required. The judges were impressed with the overall user experience that the new designs create. The capacitive touchscreen built into the control panel of Apeos C325 series provides ease of use which is similar to a smartphone.

The functionality and easy-to-use nature of the Apeos C325 series has proven popular with Kiwi businesses with a number of units being sold across Aotearoa over the last year.

Launched in April 2021, the Apeos C325 series and ApeosPrint C325 dw have been a success. Versatile to fit in a variety of offices with the smallest size and lightest in its class (Note 1), they can support a continuous printing speed of 31 sheets per minute on A4 size, 41 sheets per minute on A5 size despite its compact size. With the Secure Print feature, important information is protected via the SMBv3/TLS1.3 support and password protection for incoming fax (Note 2). For multiple-device installation, the setting in the first device can be replicated to multiple devices and this function will reduce the time required for setup procedures and increase the operational efficiency and productivity for customers.

