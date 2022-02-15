Who Makes The Best Hot Cross Buns?

Press Release – Baking NZ

The call has gone out to all bakers to enter the 2022 Great Hot Cross Bun competition with entries closing on February 19. Bakers have to produce a traditional hot cross bun filled with fruit and spices the way theyve been made for centuries, says …

Bakers have to produce a traditional hot cross bun filled with fruit and spices the way they’ve been made for centuries, says Bernie Sugrue president of Baking New Zealand, the bakers’ association which created the competition and continue to run it year-on-year despite Covid.

This year judging will take place at ARA Technical Institute in Christchurch on March 12, with one baker taking all the glory and a chance to boost their bakery sales substantially leading up to Easter.

Any bakery can enter the competition. They can make a batch of hot cross buns or individual ones. The entry details are at www.bakingnz.co.nz

“We eat with our eyes so bakers make sure your buns look tempting, beautifully glazed, unbroken crosses, golden in colour, not burnt,” says Sugrue.

He says Rangiora Artisan Bakery won the two previous years so they’ll be trying to take home the award for the third year. Despite lockdowns, Rangiora managed to sell record numbers of hot cross buns through their wholesale division as well as through their retail outlet.

“Is your bakery up for the challenge? Do you make the best hot cross buns in New Zealand? Enter and we’ll put them to the test,” says Sugrue.



The 2021 Great NZ Hot Cross Bun champion baked by Rangiora Artisan Bakery

