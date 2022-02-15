Voucher Programme: Bookings For 100 Businesses, More Vouchers Released

Press Release – Auckland Unlimited

The Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Voucher Programme continues, with the third wave of vouchers allocated to registered Aucklanders today, Tuesday 15 February.

Auckland Unlimited’s Director of Investment and Industry, Pam Ford, says: “Aucklanders have really responded to the offer to enjoy a range of fun experiences following months of lockdowns and 207,000 Aucklanders have now registered for the chance to receive a voucher.

“The programme has already seen more than $3million injected into Auckland activity and attraction businesses that are now benefitting from a resurgence in bookings and a boost to staff morale,” says Ford.

Andrew Marck, owner of The Fieldhouse batting cage in Pakuranga, is one of the 100 businesses to receive bookings through the programme and says it has been the greatest thing that has happened to his business, and in such a tough time.

“We have just had our busiest week in the ten-year history of The Fieldhouse. We have had so many bookings and had so many happy customers. I could only have dreamed about reaching this many Aucklanders. This initiative has been the best form of marketing that we have ever done and will help to ensure that we continue to serve our customers for many years to come,” says Marck.

A further 50,000 vouchers have been allocated today, and recipients have 14 days to use the voucher to book an experience that takes place before 30 April 2022. Successful voucher recipients are notified by email and those registered are encouraged to check email and spam folders for the notification.

“Vouchers not redeemed go back into the pool for Aucklanders to enjoy. We are working hard to see as many of these vouchers redeemed as possible, and as much of the $9 million in funding for this programme as possible end up with activity and attraction operators,” says Ford.

The vouchers can be used to cover or contribute towards booking eligible experiences on the Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Bookme website. At the red traffic light setting, many activity and attractions operators can open safely with My Vaccine Pass requirements and some restrictions – as outlined by the Ministry of Health.

Aucklanders have until 25 February to register at exploreaucklandnow.co.nz for the chance to receive a $50 (individual) or $100 (family) voucher in the final draw on 1 March 2022.

The region’s economic and cultural agency, Auckland Unlimited, is delivering the programme on behalf of the New Zealand Government.

Ford says: “Our team at Auckland Unlimited has been excited to activate the region with the government funded Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Voucher Programme, giving Aucklanders the opportunity to get out and enjoy fun local experiences and support tourism businesses that have faced real hardship through the pandemic.”

Key numbers of the Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Voucher Programme, as of Tuesday 15 February:

155,000+ experiences (individual tickets) have been booked using the vouchers.

vouchers have been used to book experiences, so far.

Aucklanders have registered for the voucher programme since 15 December.

Aucklanders have registered for the voucher programme since 15 December. 100 businesses have received bookings through the programme.

businesses have received bookings through the programme. 100,000 vouchers are available across the programme.

Anticipating that redemption rates will not be 100%, 30,000 vouchers were allocated in the first draw and 50,000 have been allocated in the second and third draw. Vouchers that are not redeemed within 14 days will be reallocated in future draws.

Vouchers have been allocated randomly through an automated process and will be distributed based on the population size of each local area. This is to achieve an even distribution of vouchers across all eligible areas and communities.

The Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Voucher Programme is one programme of the Reactivating Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Support Package announced by the New Zealand Government on 1 December 2021. Other programmes include the Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Discount Programme and the Local Activation Programme. Further information on these programmes is available at www.aucklandnz.com/reactivate.

