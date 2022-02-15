Three More Weeks To Say ‘YES’ To Pay Gap Reporting

Press Release – MindTheGap NZ

Businesses have three more weeks to report and register for MindTheGap’s Public Pay Gap Registry by the March 1 deadline.

The Registry will launch on March 8 and will list 165 of our largest employers and show whether they are reporting their pay gaps for gender, Māori, and Pasifika. It is the first ever Public Pay Gap Registry in Aotearoa New Zealand.

MindTheGap spokesperson Dellwyn Stuart urges board chairs, managers, executive leadership and HR directors to do the right thing by registering and reporting.

“The Public Pay Gap Registry will be an equality index for the country. It is a mark of diversity, fairness, and trust with investors, employees and customers. It’s also an opportunity for businesses to easily get ahead of potential Government oversight.

“Both New Zealand’s consumers and talent pool are more discerning than ever, and will be looking towards the Registry to recognise which businesses to work with and spend their money in.”

Resources are available at MindTheGap.nz for businesses beginning to report and guidance is available from remuneration consultants and MindTheGap partner Strategic Pay.

Ms Stuart says the pay gap situation in Aotearoa has reached a tipping point. The gender pay gap has remained stubbornly between 9-10% over the last decade, meanwhile inflation has reached a 30 year high, and COVID-19 continues to hit the aspirations of women, Māori, and Pasifika the hardest.

“With inflation risks persisting in 2022, now more than ever we believe more steps must be taken to close the gap.”

International evidence shows that reporting works to reduce pay gaps and MindTheGap is advocating for Pay Gap Reporting due to its success in other OECD countries.

“Experience overseas tells us that when we know our pay gaps, we are more likely to work towards closing them.”

“If your business is looking for a way to make a real difference and demonstrate corporate social responsibility, this is it.”

Businesses can sign up to report their pay gaps at MindTheGap.nz.

