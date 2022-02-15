Business Scoop
Network

Net Migration Lowest In Nine Years

February 15, 2022PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

The net migration loss in 2021 is the first for a calendar year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. There was a provisional net migration loss of 3,900 people in 2021, down from a provisional net gain of 36,800 in 2020. Ups and downs in net migration …

The net migration loss in 2021 is the first for a calendar year since 2012, Stats NZ said today.

There was a provisional net migration loss of 3,900 people in 2021, down from a provisional net gain of 36,800 in 2020.

“Ups and downs in net migration are a feature of New Zealand’s history, and we have had periods of net migration losses in the past, most recently from 2010 to 2012,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro