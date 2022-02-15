Net Migration Lowest In Nine Years

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

The net migration loss in 2021 is the first for a calendar year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. There was a provisional net migration loss of 3,900 people in 2021, down from a provisional net gain of 36,800 in 2020. Ups and downs in net migration …

“Ups and downs in net migration are a feature of New Zealand’s history, and we have had periods of net migration losses in the past, most recently from 2010 to 2012,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

