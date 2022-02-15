MOTAT Celebrates 100 Years Of Radio In New Zealand

Press Release – MOTAT

On February 20, MOTAT will celebrate 100 years of radio in Aotearoa with a LIVE Day showcasing how far the technology has come since its inception. Radios from the 1920s to today will be on display, with radio station bFM broadcasting live from …

On February 20, MOTAT will celebrate 100 years of radio in Aotearoa with a LIVE Day showcasing how far the technology has come since its inception.

Radios from the 1920s to today will be on display, with radio station bFM broadcasting live from the MOTAT site on Great North Road from 10am-12pm. Following the broadcast, there will be a live DJ on the decks until late afternoon.

The first radio broadcast in New Zealand was made by Robert Jack from the University of Otago in 1921. Only a handful of people heard that first broadcast, a popular song from the time ‘Hello my Dearie’ by artist Gene Buck. A century later, 3.7 million Kiwis regularly tune in to some form of radio each week, a medium which connects them to music, entertainment and news.

Interested in taking apart a radio? Learning about telecommunications? MOTAT will have activities to keep the whole whanau entertained with fun and educational activities that showcase the innovation of our airwaves.

MOTAT is open daily from 10am – 4pm, 7 days. Visitors aged 12+ years are required to present their My Vaccine Pass upon entry and wear face mask while onsite. For more information on visiting during RED of the NZ Covid Protection Framework, please visit: https://www.motat.nz/visit/visiting-motat-during-covid-19

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url