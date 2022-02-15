Meaningful New Name To Be Gifted To Eastern Bays Shared Path Project

Press Release – Hutt City Council

Mana Whenua to announce the new name, alongside Minister of Transport, Lower Hutt Mayor and other guests at a morning event in the Eastern Bays. LOWER HUTT – An important milestone will be celebrated on Thursday 17th February as Minister of Transport Hon. …

Mana Whenua to announce the new name, alongside Minister of Transport, Lower Hutt Mayor and other guests at a morning event in the Eastern Bays.

LOWER HUTT – An important milestone will be celebrated on Thursday 17th February as Minister of Transport Hon. Michael Wood, Mayor of Lower Hutt Campbell Barry, and mana whenua representatives from Taranaki Whānui, and Ngāti Toa gather to announce the gifting of a name and cultural narrative to the Eastern Bays Shared Path project.

The event also marks the launch of the next major stage of work on this important infrastructure project for Lower Hutt, which will connect communities in the Eastern Bays with a new walking and cycling route, and provide more resilient seawalls on Marine Drive, the area’s only road access.

Speakers will include Kura Moeahu of Te Atiawa Taranaki Whānui to explain the meaning and significance of the new name, as well as Mayor of Lower Hutt Campbell Barry and Minister of Transport Hon. Michael Wood to discuss the project and benefits to the local community.

Other guests will include local MPs, Hutt City Councillors, representatives from iwi mana whenua, the Te Ara Tupua Alliance, and members of the Eastern Bays Community Board.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url