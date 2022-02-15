ChargeNet Appoints Martin Miles As Chief Operating Officer

Press Release – ChargeNet

ChargeNet, New Zealand’s nationwide EV charging network, announced that industry veteran Martin Miles has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

Martin joins ChargeNet with over 18 years of experience in the electricity sector. These include leadership roles in both Australia and the United Kingdom. Most recently, Martin has spent the past seven years in the UK establishing the electric vehicle charging networks for two of the United Kingdom’s leading providers; Osprey Charging Network and POD Point.

Martin combines his experience developing critical infrastructure projects, with leading high-performing teams, which as a result, has led to the successful installation of 1000+ charge points and the delivery of multiple green generation and key industrial projects.

As COO, Martin will leverage his extensive operational experience to guide ChargeNet through the rapid expansion of its hyper-rapid EV charging network. Martin will lead ChargeNet’s network expansion, including site development, engineering, and construction. He will also oversee asset management, contract management, and customer care functions.

‘I am immensely excited to not only be moving to one of the most beautiful places on earth but also to be joining one of the most passionate teams I’ve had the chance of meeting,’ says Martin. ‘It is an absolute pleasure to join ChargeNet — an innovative, future-thinking leader in reliable, easy-to-use DC Charging in New Zealand. I can’t wait to join their mission to accelerate the transition to clean transportation for all.’

ChargeNet’s Board Chair, Richard Dellabarca, is pleased to have found someone of Martin’s expertise for the role.

‘We are thrilled to have Martin join the ChargeNet leadership team through its next phase of growth. He brings a wealth of experience to the role, unparalleled in New Zealand, together with a unique understanding of both the electromobility and electricity industries globally. Having a dedicated executive with Martin’s experience in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and technology will help us realise opportunities to build on our momentum while maintaining best-in-sector uptime, reliability, and the innovative experience our clients have come to expect.’

About ChargeNet

ChargeNet owns and operates New Zealand’s nationwide EV charging network and are the leading EV hardware distributor in New Zealand for rapid and hyper-rapid charging. With the support of the New Zealand Government’s Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund administered by the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority, ChargeNet has built up a network of over 270 strategically positioned rapid DC charging stations. Using cutting-edge hardware technology that is rigorously tested to be safe and reliable, and combined with their cloud-based management software, ChargeNet deliver real time telemetry and fault resolution, resulting in a first-rate customer experience. They now have industry leading experience in working with Central and Local Government on funding, reporting and site agreements.

ChargeNet NZ is committed to providing and maintaining a world-class EV charging network to keep New Zealand charging into the future. Visit www.charge.net.nz/map to find a rapid-charging station near you. For more information on ChargeNet and to view the site, please visit www.charge.net.nz

