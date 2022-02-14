Rail And Maritime Transport Union Media Release: KiwiRail Workers Ratify New Pay Deal

Press Release – Rail And Maritime Transport Union

Workers at KiwiRail have ratified a new pay deal that increases hourly pay rates and allowances.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says the new agreement provides stability for the workforce and to KiwiRail customers going forward.

The multi-employer collective agreement was ratified by a strong majority of the 2619 RMTU members balloted, says Mr Butson.

He says those covered by the agreement will receive a universal $2.48 increase to their hourly pay rate and an 8% increase to allowances.

“We are very positive about flat rate increases which deliver good results to those at the lower end of the pay scale and reduce the widening of the pay gap.”

Mr Butson says rail is an increasingly important mode for developing a resilient low emission transport system, and a skilled, valued workforce is central to that.

