Highest Monthly Food Price Increase In Five Years

Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today.

This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent.

After removing regular seasonal impacts, food prices rose 1.1 percent. Fruit prices were up 2.7 percent, and vegetable prices were up 5.9 percent.

“Food prices often increase in January,” consumer prices manager Katrina Dewbery said.

“However, prices increased by more than usual this January.”

