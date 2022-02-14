Business Scoop
Network

Highest Monthly Food Price Increase In Five Years

February 14, 2022PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent. After removing regular seasonal impacts, food prices rose 1.1 percent. Fruit …

Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today.

This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent.

After removing regular seasonal impacts, food prices rose 1.1 percent. Fruit prices were up 2.7 percent, and vegetable prices were up 5.9 percent.

“Food prices often increase in January,” consumer prices manager Katrina Dewbery said.

“However, prices increased by more than usual this January.”

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro