Severe Weather Continuing To Affect South Island Roads

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi is urging people to delay non-essential travel today, with several surface water, slips and high winds continuing to affect several highways in the South Island.

Crews are working to clear a slip which has closed SH1 between Kairkoura and Waipara. Waka Kotahi is aiming to re-open the road to a single lane by mid-afternoon.

SH67 from Hector to Mokihinui and the local road Route 67 to Karamea also remain closed following slips.

Check the latest road conditions with Waka Kotahi’s on-line Journey Planner.

Updates will also be provided as the situation unfolds on the Waka Kotahi Twitter account.

Information on weather warnings and watches is available from Metservice here.

