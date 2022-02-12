Queenstown Shut Down Signals Omicron “Inferno”

Press Release – Hospitality NZ

At least nine hospitality venues have been forced shut today by the Ministry of Health after visits by two customers instantly made at least 16 staff close contacts, requiring them to isolate.

Hospitality NZ CEO Julie White says the shutdown is the first of its kind, showing that the 10 and 14 day stand-down rule for community infections and their close contacts is about to ravage supply lines, work and social life.

“The shut down will devastate this business owner and change the lives of workers and their friends and families.”

The nine venues are part of group of 11 world class bars, eateries and venues owned by Republic Hospitality group.

CEO of the group, Blair Impey said the sudden shut down came as a shock.

“Yesterday, we didn’t know there was Covid in Queenstown. Today, all my businesses are shut. That’s not on Covid – that’s the impact of the isolation and stand down rules,” he said.

Isolation was required of all staff who were in contact with the customers (who visited multiple Republic venues) and the staff who were in contact with each other. One staff member tested positive for Covid.

Blair said there was no subtlety in the designation of close contacts.

“The Ministry of Health didn’t care about who served the infected customers, or who was near them – they decided everyone should be declared a close contact.

“They weren’t interested in our businesses staying open, or uninfected staff working. I can’t hire new staff, because there is no one available.

“Hospitality owners are carrying a burden for the good of public health, with major costs to bear and no financial support to cover this.

“This approach will spark an inferno across the work and social life of our nation – it’s going to be mayhem,” he said.

Blair said willingness to shut down organisations was not balanced by recognition of the costs.

“This is worse than any lockdown. We’ve got costs to pay, and no way of earning anything. This stand-down period is a losing game for everyone.

“If they’re determined to shut us down to stamp Covid out, then they must balance that with the wage subsidy and the resurgence payment,” he said.

Blair warned those who thought Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) were the way to avoid the stand-down impact, that the tests had no use once Covid was detected.

“If your RAT tests finds an infected worker, they must isolate, as well as staff in contact with them. Only PCR tests will be used after that point.

“We should use the UK approach, where you can return to work if you’re negative just on a RAT test.”

“The Government must come to its senses before it’s too late.”

