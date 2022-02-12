Metlink Removes Service From Wellington Interchange

Press Release – Greater Wellington Regional Council

Following its latest risk assessments for the parliament protest Metlink is removing all bus services from Lambton Interchange with immediate effect and putting additional detours in place.

We have taken this decision with everyone’s health and wellbeing at the forefront of our plans and we thank passengers for their patience during this time.

Passengers heading northbound (towards Wellington Station):

Passengers will disembark at either Stop 5012 (Farmers, Lambton Quay) or Stop 5018 (Opposite Capital Gateway, Thorndon Quay)

Passengers heading southbound

Instead of interchange stops A, B, and C, passengers should instead head to the temporary stops outside Rydges Hotel, Featherston Street.

There is also a temporary stop on Brandon Street.

Bowen Street

All services using Bowen Street, including Route 14, 81, 84, have diversions in place which will continue until further notice.

Metlink advises passengers to check the Metlink website and app before traveling to keep up to date with the latest diversions.

