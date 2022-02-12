How Easy Is It To Start A Business In 2022?

Article – Hugh Grant

New business creation in the United States has seen an unexpected—yet gladly welcomed—increase since 2020. The reasons behind the increase can be attributed to layoffs, shifts in the way that people want to work, changes in various industries, greater interest in online commerce, as well as broader shipping needs.

Based on findings in the Business Formation Statistics from the Census Bureau, monthly business applications in the U.S averaged around an estimated 231,000. Since mid-2020, the average number of monthly filings for business applications has been 92% higher than any number seen between July 2004 and February 2020. Florida was revealed to have come out on top– as the state with the most companies being formed in the last year (Q4 2019 to Q3 2020)– which equates to nearly half a million new businesses formed.

Steps to Start a Business?

Pick your business location

The state that is chosen for incorporation can play a huge part in the success of a business. Factors such as income and business taxation as well as asset protection and privacy get decided based on state laws. Regardless of if entrepreneurs are running a brick-and-mortar business or launching an e-commerce store, the choice made will affect taxes, legal requirements, and revenue.

Choose a business structure

The business structure that is chosen greatly influences everything from day-to-day business operations to taxes, as well as how much of members/investors’ personal assets are at risk. It is always advised that business owners should select a business structure that provides the necessary balance of legal protections and benefits.

Decide on a Business Name

The name of a business plays a huge part in building the brand and the foundation of the business. There needs to be a balance between simplicity and creativity of the name to ensure that it is both easy to understand and memorable.

Appoint a Registered Agent

Registered agents are a federal requirement across all states. A registered agent can be any individual that conforms to all state requirements and is of legal age. They will be responsible for handling all communication between the business and the state, as well as receiving any legal filings against the business.

Register the business

The registration of the business makes it official. Filing is done with the respective Secretary of State– this is either done online or via physical paperwork. The filing process can only be completed once the business name has been picked– this also protects the brand. If entrepreneurs are conducting business under a name that differs from their own, they will need to register with the federal government, as well as the state government.



Tools for Entrepreneurs

Online Name Generators

Online name generators make the naming process significantly easier. These digital tools use specialized coding and algorithms to generate potential business names that are based on factors such as keywords, location, and industry. These tools provide a range of options so that entrepreneurs have a wider variety to choose from.

Domain Name Checkers

Regardless of if a business is an e-commerce store or not, an online platform is required to ensure that the business is relevant in today’s digital world. It is important that the domain name includes the business name so that it is easy to find and does not confuse customers. Domain Name Checkers provide users with an easy way to search for available domains that best suit their business, and some will even allow for immediate domain registration.

Government Resources

The American government has expressed their support for small businesses and entrepreneurship in the U.S. and have provided entrepreneurs with a treasure trove of resources to help start, maintain and grow their businesses. These resources cover everything from how to generate funding to tax requirements– so that entrepreneurs do not have to filter through unnecessary information.

Final Thoughts

Starting a new business takes a great deal of work; however, thanks to digital resources, the process is much easier today than ever before. For more in-depth information, The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC) is an excellent source of helpful information– if entrepreneurs were searching for “How to start an LLC in Florida,” for instance, the website will break down the details in a structure that is simple and easy to understand.

