‘The Mandalorian’ Crossover Lifted ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ To New Heights [Parrot Analytics]

If episode five of The Book of Boba Fett – effectively a prequel for season three of The Mandalorian – renewed your interest in the spin-off series, you’re not alone.

Data from Parrot Analytics found that global demand for The Book of Boba Fett has grown over 40% since the January 26 release of “Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian.”

During the availability of its first four episodes (Dec 29, 2021-Jan 25, 2022), The Book of Boba Fett was the eighth most in-demand series worldwide. While that is no small feat, every other Disney+ live action Star Wars and Marvel series hit number one worldwide within two weeks – and sometimes just a few days – of their series debuts, so that performance could be considered somewhat of a letdown.

Following the reintroduction of the Mandalorian, and eventually the irresistible Grogu, The Book of Boba Fett quickly became the second most in-demand series overall and the most in-demand digital original worldwide (Jan 26-Feb 7, 2022).

Using a template established and perfected by the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last 14+ years, Disney+’s Star Wars series successfully leveraged an iconic character for a crossover episode that lifted audience demand for the spinoff series to new heights.

While The Book of Boba Fett saw the bigger audience lift, global demand for flagship The Mandalorian has also seen a sizable bump – up 13.5% since the crossover episode.

This strategy makes sense because it forces fans to watch every single piece of new Star Wars or Marvel content if they want to understand all the various storylines in the coming movies and shows. Considering the post-credits scene to close out The Book of Boba Fett finale, expect a lot more of this on Disney+.

Global Demand for The Book of Boba Fett

On January 26 alone, global demand for The Book of Boba Fett grew 32.2%, jumping from 60.3x more demand than the average show worldwide to 79.6x. It has been able to mostly maintain this heightened level of demand.

From December 29, 2021-January 25, 2022, global demand for The Book of Boba Fett was 54x, making it the eighth most in-demand overall series, and the fifth most in-demand digital original worldwide.

was 54x, making it the eighth most in-demand overall series, and the fifth most in-demand digital original worldwide. From January 26-February 7, 2022, the show’s global demand has been 77.5x, an increase of 43.3% compared to the previous four weeks.

In that time The Book of Boba Fett has been the second most in-demand overall series – trailing only Attack on Titan, which was the most in-demand show worldwide in 2021 – and the number one digital original with global audiences.

Global Time Shift Analysis – The Mandalorian vs The Book of Boba Fett

While global demand for both Star Wars series was very similar for their first few days of respective availability, The Mandalorian has outpaced The Book of Boba Fett by a roughly 2:1 margin ever since.

has outpaced by a roughly 2:1 margin ever since. This gap in audience demand between the flagship and the spinoff helps explain why bringing the Mandalorian and Grogu into the storyline of The Book of Boba Fett helped lift it to new levels of demand, enough to top the global digital original charts.

helped lift it to new levels of demand, enough to top the global digital original charts. Episode five gave some of The Mandalorian’s massive global audience – especially those outside of the hardcore Star Wars fanbase – a reason to care about the new spinoff series, making them more willing to take a chance and invest their finite time and attention on a series they might have questioned engaging in before.

