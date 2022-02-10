Every Worker Is Critical, And Every Worker Should Have Access To RATS

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Auckland Business Chamber CEO is challenging as “discriminatory and divisive” the Ministry of Health’s approved list of critical workers who are immediately eligible for the highly sought-after return to work Rapid Antigen Tests (RATS).

“It’s all very well for officials to say one set of workers is more important than others and businesses which think they meet the criteria can apply,” he said. “The need to have such a list is a sign of failure.

“The reality is this approved list of critical workers discriminates against the private sector and is a result of the Ministry being behind the eight ball in getting hold of the RATs when business seized the initiative and went out and found those tests.”

This is not the time to divide the New Zealand workforce, Mr Barnett said.

“The focus must be hard and fast on ensuring there are systems, safeguards and rapid testing tools available for every worker because every single one of them is critical to a business trying to earn their way out of the pandemic and keeping people in jobs.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url