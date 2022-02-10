Domino’s Launches Pizza Proposal Service For Valentine’s Day!

Press Release – Domino’s Pizza

Have you found your perfect half n half? Melt their heart this Valentines Day with a marriage proposal that cant be topped!

Have you found your perfect half ‘n’ half? Melt their heart this Valentine’s Day with a marriage proposal that can’t be topped!

New Zealand’s most dough-mantic pizza company, Domino’s, wants to help couples make their slice of love official this February 14 with an in-pizza proposal written inside a classic Domino’s Pizza box.

Customers can choose “You have stolen a ‘pizza’ my heart! Will you marry me?” or their own preferred wording to pop the question.

Domino’s ANZ Chief Executive David Burness said there was nothing complicated about pizza lovers’ taking their relationship to the next level.

“Pizza brings people closer. From first dates to Bachelor finales, pizza has played a role in so many love stories because it is the ultimate bonding food,” he said.

“What better way to start your new life together than with an unforgettable pizza proposal and a truly supreme engagement!”

It is not the first time Domino’s has played Cupid, with the company previously giving away a diamond-encrusted pizza slice engagement ring and providing free Domino’s wedding catering to one lucky couple.

Customers that are ready to have and to fold… that pizza slice with their special someone this Valentine’s Day will need to contact their local Domino’s store by phone with their requested proposal message.

The Domino’s Pizza Proposal service, which is complimentary, will be available from Thursday, February 10, 2022, with all orders to be delivered on February 14, 2022.

“We look forward to hearing those delivery bells ringing,” Mr Burness said. “And, for better or worse, you’ll still have pizza.”

About Domino’s

With seven pizzas sold every second and 3,233 stores in ten markets (Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan) Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX: DMP) is all about delivering the world’s most delicious and versatile bonding food. Our pizza brings people closer. For more information, please visit www.dominos.com.au

