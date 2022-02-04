Press Release – New Zealand Customs Service

From next week, Customs will be piloting a new online traveller declaration system, which will collect and assess travellers’ COVID-19 health-related information.

The New Zealand Traveller Declaration system requires travellers to upload this information before they depart for New Zealand, including their vaccination status, pre-departure test and travel history.

Once borders open, this information will help identify what travellers need to do when they arrive in New Zealand, such as enter quarantine-free, self-isolate, or enter a managed isolation facility.

To ensure this system is ready for when it goes live later this year, travellers on specific flights have been invited to participate in the pilot to help test the processes.

This new online system will simplify the traveller journey and help manage the expected increase in traveller volumes at the border.

The implementation of a new traveller health declaration process for travellers to New Zealand was first announced by the Government as part of the Reconnecting New Zealanders to the World forum in August 2021.

The New Zealand Traveller Declaration system is expected to go live for all travellers at the end of March 2022.

