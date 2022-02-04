January Climate Summary
Press Release – NIWA
January’s Climate Summary and accompanying graphic are attached. Highlights include: – Below or well below normal rainfall was observed across the vast majority of New Zealand – Average or well above average temperatures were experienced across the …
January’s Climate Summary and accompanying graphic are attached.
Highlights include:
– Below or well below normal rainfall was observed across the vast majority of New Zealand
– Average or well above average temperatures were experienced across the majority of New Zealand
– La Niña conditions persisted
– A marine heatwave was sustained in our coastal waters, with sea temperatures 2-4°C above average at times
– New Plymouth set a new all-time monthly sunshine record
– Sixteen locations experienced their driest January on record, with Auckland enduring a 37-day dry spell (their 2nd longest on record)
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url