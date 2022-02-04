January Climate Summary

Press Release – NIWA

January’s Climate Summary and accompanying graphic are attached.

Highlights include:

– Below or well below normal rainfall was observed across the vast majority of New Zealand

– Average or well above average temperatures were experienced across the majority of New Zealand

– La Niña conditions persisted

– A marine heatwave was sustained in our coastal waters, with sea temperatures 2-4°C above average at times

– New Plymouth set a new all-time monthly sunshine record

– Sixteen locations experienced their driest January on record, with Auckland enduring a 37-day dry spell (their 2nd longest on record)

