Out Of Town Interest Underpins Value For New Mount Herbert Park Subdivision

A new, freehold residential land subdivision in Central Hawke’s Bay is set to offer respite for urban residents fed up with the rate race, Bayleys salespeople say.

Located on Mount Herbert Road in Central Hawke’s Bay’s largest town of Waipukurau, the newly developed Mount Herbert Park comprises 15 premium lifestyle sections ripe for development.

Six of the original sections are currently available for sale in the exclusive enclave that has been designed to maximise grandstand views of the spectacular rural setting and thoughtful placement of all building platforms.

The sections range in size from 4,016sqm to 2.024ha, and with prices starting at $350,000, are proving popular with out-of-town buyers seeking a change in pace and lifestyle.

“Kiwis have been informed by the experience of the pandemic and our sales team is increasingly fielding enquiry from out-of-town buyers wanting to take advantage of new residential developments to secure more space,” Bayleys Waipukurau salesperson Andy Hunter says.

Mr Hunter is marketing the residential development for sale alongside Bayleys colleagues Andy Lee and Charlotte Coddington, with a set sale date closing Thursday, 24 February 2022.

Each of the remaining six sections available for sale gains a westerly outlook over the Tukituki River towards the Ruahine Ranges.

The bare land sites feature power facilities to the boundary and a Rural 1A zoning which aims to protect the delicate balance between rural land used for pastoral purposes and the growing demand for residential housing.

Hawke’s Bay’s warm climate, excellent lifestyle opportunities and comparable affordability are credited with a recent boost in attention from Auckland buyers.

“Traditionally the Hawke’s Bay’s largest visitor demographic, Aucklanders have been snapping up properties across the region, and many of the buyers we’re speaking with credit the shift to remote work access and more flexible working environments,” Mr Hunter explains.

“Add to this the region’s comparative affordability – the median sale price of a home in the Hawke’s Bay in December was 57 percent less than Auckland’s $1,290,000 at $820,000,” he adds.

Population estimates released by Statistics New Zealand in October 2021 show Auckland experienced a population decrease for the first time, while other North Island regions including Hawke’s Bay noted incremental increases, most likely due to domestic migration as those in urban areas relocated to regional centres.

Positioned some 53 kilometres from Havelock North, 56 kilometres from Hastings and less than an hour’s drive from central Napier, sections in Mount Herbert Park will benefit from access to a variety of green spaces and modern amenities as well as schooling.

Families looking to put down roots have been pleased to see the subdivision is zoned for Waipukurau Primary, St Joseph’s Catholic School, Terrace School and Central Hawke’s Bay College.

“Residents and visitors are consummately captivated by the landscape, which naturally lends itself to leisure activities; hunting, fishing, cycling and trekking alongside the Tukitiki, Waipawa and Porangahau Rivers, the Ruahine Ranges and the coast, which boast some of the best scenery New Zealand has to offer.”

“It’s the perfect antidote to a busy urban life,” Mr Hunter says.

Sections in the new Mount Herbert Park are offered for sale by deadline, Thursday 24 February 2022 (unless sold prior).

