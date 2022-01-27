Salmonella Prompts Recall Of Chlorella Powder

Press Release – Ministry For Primary Industries

Food company Hello Foods Ltd is recalling specific batches of Natava SuperFoods brand Organic Chlorella Powder and Organic Clean Greens Wholefood Powder due to the presence of Salmonella.

The recall affects the following products:

Organic Chlorella Powder 100g with a best before date of 7-Sep-22 and batch numbers of N-232, N-233 and N-234

Organic Clean Greens Wholefood Powder 200g with a best before date of 31-Dec-22 and a batch number of N-227

The company identified the contamination in some batches of product as part of its routine testing, says Vince Arbuckle, deputy director-general New Zealand Food Safety.

“NZFS is working with Hello Foods to determine the cause of the issue to ensure it does not happen again.

“Anyone who has the product at home should throw it away or return it to their retailer for a refund.

“Most people infected withSalmonella develop diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

“The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment, but its effects can be serious, particularly in children younger than 5 years, adults 65 and over, and people with weakened immune systems.

“If you have health concerns after eating the product, seek medical advice.”

New Zealand Food Safety have not received any reports of associated illness.

Up to date information about the products affected by the recall is on the NZFS website, here: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/food-safety-home/food-recalls-and-complaints/recalled-food-products/

Chlorella powder is made from algae and is marketed as a health supplement.

