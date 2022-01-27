Hype & Dexter Named Apac Partner Of The Year Winner In 2021 For Hubspot’s Solutions Partner Impact Awards

Press Release – Hype and Dexter

Today, digital transformation agency Hype & Dexter announced that it has been named a winner in the APAC Partner of the Year category in HubSpot’s 2021 Performance Impact Awards for the third year running. HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, uses the award to recognize members of its Solutions Partner Program who meet specific criteria that contribute to their growth and the growth of their customers.

Hype & Dexter CEO, Ryan Watkins, says: “We’re incredibly proud of this achievement and to be flying the flag for New Zealand in a region that represents 60% of the world’s population. Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has presented for all businesses in the region, we have managed to grow our client base across APAC significantly, and deliver some stellar projects, which is a major achievement that makes this year’s award even more special.”

Brian Garvey, VP of the Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot commented, “HubSpot’s partner community is essential to our goal of helping millions of organizations grow better. The success of our shared customers is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of partners like Hype & Dexter. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I’m thrilled to congratulate Hype & Dexter and the other Impact Award winners on this incredible achievement.”

The Performance Impact Awards are given on an annual basis in five areas:

Global Partner of the Year

Global HEART Award for DEI&B Initiatives

Partner of the Year

Rookie of the Year

Customer First

In addition to the yearly awards, HubSpot also gives quarterly awards in five categories: Grow Better: Sales, Grow Better: Marketing, Grow Better: Service, Integrations Innovation, and Website Design. All winners are recognized in the Impact Awards Hall of Fame.

Learn more about the Impact Awards here.

