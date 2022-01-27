Hawke’s Bay DHB Reports Eight New Cases Of COVID-19

Press Release – Hawke’s Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay DHB has eight new COVID-19 cases to report today, all linked to the known Hastings Delta cluster.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said the people had all been safely isolating and there would be no new, associated locations of interest to add.

“People, however need to be vigilant with Omicron beginning to circulate around the country and get tested if they have any cold or flu like symptoms, no matter how minor. The quicker we identify people and isolate them along with their close contacts the more chance we have of stopping any further spread of the virus,” Dr Jones said.

Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available and include:

Thursday 27 January:

Friday 28 January:

To book a test:

Dr Jones said vaccination was the best protection against COVID-19 and people eligible for their booster vaccination should get this done for an added layer of protection.

Boosters lower your chances of getting very sick and being hospitalised from COVID-19 including the Omicron variant, and help to slow the spread of the virus. If you’re 18 or older and it’s been 4 months since your second vaccine dose, get your booster as soon as you can. Book your booster or find a walk-in vaccination centre at BookMyVaccine.nz

Hawke’s Bay DHB now requires all visitors to Hawke’s Bay and Wairoa Hospitals along with Central Hawke’s Bay Medical Centre’s inpatient unit to wear surgical masks.

