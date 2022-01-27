Haast Pass, SH6 Single Night Closure Monday Night, 31 January, For UFB Project Completion

Press Release – NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is closing the Haast Pass overnight this Monday in order for contractors to complete work on the UFB Southern Fibre Link Project. If weather does not permit work on Monday night, the closure will move to Tuesday …

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is closing the Haast Pass overnight this Monday in order for contractors to complete work on the UFB Southern Fibre Link Project.

If weather does not permit work on Monday night, the closure will move to Tuesday night, 1 February.

This closure will affect all freight trips and drivers who use SH6 linking Otago and Westland, between 10 pm and 7 am the next day.

Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.

The actual closure points will be near the Gates of Haast Bridge but electronic signs will advertise the closure at Haast, Makarora and south of Hokitika, says Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager Moira Whinham.

“We are sorry for the late notice of this closure and thank everyone for their patience while this UFB project is completed.”

