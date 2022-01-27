Global Coronary Stents Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.87% During the Forecast Period 2021-2028

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Coronary Stents Market by Product (Drug Eluting Stents, Bare Metal Stents, Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds (BVS)), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 To 2028.

The global coronary stents market is expected to grow from USD 8.29 billion in 2020 to USD 12.13 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period 2021-2028. With a market share of 26.83% for coronary stents in 2020, North America was the most dominating regional market, and this trend is projected to continue in the near future. Sedentary lifestyles, which lead to obesity and other cardiovascular illnesses such as heart attack, stroke, and ischemic heart disease, are significantly driving the market in North America (IHD). In addition, advancements in coronary stent technology, such as bifurcated stents and the use of biodegradable materials, have aided market growth. The presence of well-established industry players like Medtronic, Abbott, and Boston Scientific is fueling market expansion in this field.

Key players in the coronary stents market are Terumo Corporation, Cook Medical, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Boston Scientific and C. R. Bard, Inc.

The product segment includes drug eluting stents, bare metal stents and bioresorbable vascular scaffolds (BVS). Drug eluting stents (DES) had the largest market share of 38.04% in 2020. The growth of this category is being driven by factors such as a rise in the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, which leads to lifestyle illnesses such as atherosclerosis. In addition, the expanding geriatric population is a major driver of the segment’s growth. The market is developing even faster as important businesses in the coronary stent business produce technologically superior DES.

Increasing rates of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as stroke and heart attack, as well as an ageing population at higher risk of catastrophic cardiac events, are expected to fuel demand for coronary stents throughout the projection period. The need for an effective coronary stent for treatment is predicted to increase as the number of persons with CAD rises dramatically. This factor is projected to increase demand throughout the forecasted years. Another factor that is expected to encourage the use of coronary stents throughout the forecasted period is the growing desire for minimally invasive treatments.

The global coronary stents market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

