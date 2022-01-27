First-ever Broadcast Ceremony For New Zealand International Business Awards 2021

Press Release – New Zealand Trade and Enterprise

Winners of the New Zealand International Business Awards 2021 will be revealed in four weeks’ time, via the first broadcast ceremony in the Awards’ 58-year history.

In response to New Zealand’s move to the red traffic light setting, the Awards ceremony will shift from a gala dinner to a free online broadcast, starting at 7:00pm on 17 February.

The broadcast will be online and open to all at www.nziba.co.nz.

Winners will be revealed across the eight Awards categories, as well as the coveted Supreme Award chosen by judges.

David Downs, Convenor of Judges for the Awards, said the move online will open up new potential to highlight the contribution of exporters to New Zealand.

“After postponing our ceremony from last October, we’ve been working hard to deliver an amazing celebration of our export businesses on 17 February. Our finalists and the whole export community deserve recognition for their efforts after a challenging two years in business,” Downs said.

“Although we had hoped to celebrate in person, moving the Awards ceremony online opens it up to a much wider audience across Aotearoa and potentially around the world too, including our exporters and their teams on the ground.

“It’s a great opportunity to hear the extraordinary stories of our finalists and celebrate their achievements, and we’re really excited to deliver a memorable experience for them and for our audience on the night.”

About the Awards

The New Zealand International Business Awards are the country’s most prestigious awards for export businesses, delivered by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise | Te Taurapa Tūhono (NZTE).

They celebrate the success of New Zealand businesses on the world stage and recognise excellence and innovative practice.

The Awards have been supported by NZTE and its predecessor organisations since 1964, with many iconic New Zealand companies celebrated on the world stage.

The most recent Awards were held in 2019, and featuredsupreme winnerThe New Zealand Merino Companyalong with category winnersKono, Re-Leased, Doyle Sails New Zealand, Douglas Pharmaceuticals andBluelabCorporation. Angie Judge ofDexibitand Helen Robinson of Organic Initiative (Oi) were joint winners of the Inspiring Women Leaders category.

The Awardswere not heldin 2020 due to theCOVID-19 pandemic.

Four awards are being presented for the first time in 2021: Innovation in Response to COVID-19; Leveraging Investment for International Growth; Excellence in Digital Commerce Transformation; and Excellence in Sustainability, brought to you by ANZ.

Finalists and nominees

Finalistsand nomineesforallcategories are listed below.Profiles are available online at https://www.nzte.govt.nz/page/finalists-nziba.

Best Emerging Business

· Auror

· Dawn Aerospace

· Dinosaur Polo Club

· Enlighten Designs

· Fix & Fogg

· Kids Ride Shotgun

· LawVu

· MacroActive

· Moa Holdings (Metalbird)

Best Established Business, brought to you by ANZ

· Bluelab

· Education Perfect

· Golden Bay Fruit

· J.H. Whittaker & Sons

· Kami

· Natural Pet Food Group

· New Zealand Frost Fans

· Seequent

· Wyma Solutions

Excellence in Digital Commerce Transformation

· Antipodes Skincare

· Bluelab

· New Zealand Nature Highlights

· SalesStar Limited

· Yu Mei Limited

Excellence in Sustainability, brought to you by ANZ

· CoGo

· Heilala Vanilla

· Maggie Marilyn

· Nisa Clothing Limited

· The Better Packaging Co.

· Yealands Wine Group

He KaiKeiAkuRingaforMāoriExcellenceinExport

· CCE Group (Anihana)

· Global Metal Solutions

· The True Honey Co.

Leveraging Investment for International Growth

· Eagle Protect

· Fuel50

· Mint Innovation

· Whip Around

Innovation in Response to COVID-19

Airways International

· Animation Research

· A-Ward

· Bluelab

· Canary Enterprises

· Les Mills International

· New Zealand Bloodstock

· RUSH Digital Interactive

Inspiring Women Leaders, brought to you by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade

· Chantelle Cole (Studio Director & CEO, Dinosaur Polo Club) & Niamh Fitzgerald (COO, Dinosaur Polo Club)

· Dr Elizabeth Berryman (CEO & Founder, chnnl Ltd)

· Elizabeth Barbalich (CEO & Founder, Antipodes New Zealand Limited)

· Jennifer Boggiss (CEO, Director & Co-founder, Heilala Vanilla)

· Jessie Wong (Founder & Director, Yu Mei Limited)

· Jo O’Sullivan (Head of Global Marketing, Natural Pet Food Group)

· Kat Davey (General Manager, SalesStar Limited)

· Katherine Corich (Chair, Sysdoc Group)

· Lisa Ebbing (Director, HOTmilk)

· Sarah Sherriff (Head of Export & Finance, Fix & Fogg)

