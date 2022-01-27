Business Scoop
Network

Financial Statements Of The Government Of NZ For The 5 Months Ended 30 November 2021

January 27, 2022PressRelease

Press Release – The Treasury

Interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 5 months ended 30 November 2021. https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2201/FSG_5_months_to_end_Nov_2021.pdfInterim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 5 months ended 30 November 2021.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2201/FSG_5_months_to_end_Nov_2021.pdf

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro